George, left, and Lyndsey Reynolds stand between the dried-up lake and new pond at the McLean County Fish and Game campground. The lake dam broke in 2017, and the organization is raising funds to purchase the land to rebuild the area.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Board members of McLean County Fish and Game, a nonprofit organization, are hoping to rebuild part of the campground after a dam broke in 2017 at what was known as Guffie Lake.

“The dam is on someone else’s property,” board member Lyndsey Reynolds said. “The people who own the land don’t want to fix it and don’t want us or anyone on their property.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

