McLean County is one of 11 counties in the state to receive funds for new paper ballot-based, auditable voting machines ahead of the November elections. The county has been allocated $20K for the new voting equipment.

In 2021, state legislators passed House Bill 574, which require voting machines to have a paper trail. McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said the previous machines did have a paper trail, but it was not visible or easily accessible.

