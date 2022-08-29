McLean County is one of 11 counties in the state to receive funds for new paper ballot-based, auditable voting machines ahead of the November elections. The county has been allocated $20K for the new voting equipment.
In 2021, state legislators passed House Bill 574, which require voting machines to have a paper trail. McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said the previous machines did have a paper trail, but it was not visible or easily accessible.
“The state Board of Elections came up with some money to help the clerks out, and if we meet all of the requirements, we would be given money to help us out,” she said.
The new machines, which are made in the U.S., have been ordered, and Eaton said the county has sent the required paperwork to receive the money for the new voting equipment.
Eaton said the regular scan machines cost approximately $6,500, and the handicap accessible duo machines cost a little less than that. The county ordered eight scan and seven duo machines.
One of the stipulations for the new voting equipment was that they had to be used this year.
“If they weren’t in use for the primaries, they at least had to be used for the general election,” Eaton said.
The county has eight precincts and five polling places. Rumsey and Calhoun I and II precincts will be at a new location this year at the 4H activities building in Myer Creek Park. Voters in those precincts had previously cast their ballots at Calhoun Elementary School.
“Since they’re all in the same room, they only have to have one of the handicap accessible machines, so that saved the county some money,” Eaton said.
Eaton said the site change makes it easier on the county, but there was also a money-saving aspect to changing the voting location for those precincts.
None of the previous voting machines will be used in the Nov. 8 elections. Eaton said Calhoun I and II precinct voters can use the same equipment to submit their ballots and the machine will record the precincts separately.
The way residents vote will remain the same with the new machines, which will not be able to connect to the internet.
“This ensures that we have a paper ballot for every voter, which is a big thing lately with voter fraud,” Eaton said. “It keeps the county updated with better technology.”
Eaton said the new machines should be good for 15 years. The previous machines lasted longer.
To register to vote or to check your registration before November, Eaton said residents can call the clerk’s office at 270-273-3082 or visit govote.ky.gov.
“If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, check at least 30 days before so you can make sure you’re registered,” Eaton said.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Eaton said the county will continue the three days of no-excuse absentee voting, along with the regular in-person and mail-in absentee voting.
