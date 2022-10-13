McLean County Fiscal Court received a $50,258 grant Tuesday from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to help with forensic investigations at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant, which was applied for by the sheriff’s office, will be used to purchase a GrayKey Cell Phone Forensics Tool, which has been described as “faster cell phone forensics (that) can help save lives” and that “can provide same-day access to the latest iOS and Android devices often in under one hour,” while being able to “lawfully access” devices and “extract encrypted or inaccessible data,” according to the Grayshift website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.