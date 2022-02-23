U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that Calhoun is one of the six western Kentucky communities that will receive investments from the Delta Regional Authority to improve local public services and assist economic development.
The DRA’s investments will total $2,783,204 for projects.
Of those funds, McLean County Fiscal Court will receive $498,900 to construct a 300-foot broadband tower in Calhoun, which will be behind the McLean County Health Department off Highway 81.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the tower will be used in order to help improve access to reliable broadband, emergency communication and more.
“Not only are we gonna use this project to improve broadband in conjunction with a possible lease agreement with Watch Communications, but it should improve signal quality,” Dame said. “We already own the property; we’ve already done the test for signal strength — so we will raise those devices up and you should get more clear line of sight to get above these trees and foliage coverage issues that we’ve had.”
With the tower, Dame said the goal is to strengthen connectivity to the northern portion of the county, such as in Glenville, while it will addresses problems that have been occurring countywide for some time.
“(It solves) broadband availability to our citizens, which they need not only for their ability to have small businesses at home, but also connectivity for school-aged children that are at home, like on these weather-related days where they can still do curriculum,” Dame said. “That does matter to me, and I think, with this grant, it’s a blessing for us.”
Dame said the total cost of the tower is approximately $835,000.
According to Dame, work to get this funding has been ongoing for about a year. The county will rent out the tower for broadband equipment, but it will be built to meet the requirements for it to house 911 communication equipment.
“We’re basically solving two problems at one time,” Dame said. “That’s how government, in my opinion, at the local level should work, is (by) not only leveraging the finances to save our local taxpayers dollars, but also (solving) multiple problems.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
