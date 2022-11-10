McLean County reelected Republican incumbent Kenneth Frizzell for another term as sheriff on Tuesday.
Frizzell defeated Democratic challenger Todd Wilkerson 1,894 votes to 1,756 votes and will start his third term in January.
“I’m feeling pretty good. We’ll be getting back to work,” Frizzell said. “I want to thank my opponent Todd Wilkerson — he ran a great race, and I want to thank all my supporters that have voted for me and helped out on the campaign trail.”
Frizzell said he is looking forward to moving forward with different projects, like the $50,258 grant from Kentucky Office of Homeland Security for a GrayKey Cell Phone Forensics Tool to help with forensic investigations.
Wilkerson congratulated Frizzell on his reelection and took time to thank his supporters.
“...I want to thank the citizens of McLean County that supported and voted for me,” Wilkerson said. “I felt like I ran a race with high integrity.”
Livermore council member Sharon Nell Boyken won the spot of mayor of Livermore over former Livermore mayor Dennis Revlett, 201 votes to 188 votes.
Boyken will succeed current mayor Jesse Johnson, who decided to not seek another term.
More from this section
This will be Boyken’s first term as mayor.
“Right now, it’s just settling in,” Boyken laughed. “It was very close. …I’m excited about just learning a whole lot right now, and then we’ll see what happens in January.”
Revlett said Boyken will serve the city well.
“It was a good race. It was a close race,” he said. “The city is going to be in good hands with her, and I will help her anyway I can if she needs (it).”
Joseph Hamilton, who ran unopposed for the city of Island mayor, saw slight opposition from write-in candidate Robert Cline, but was able to come out on top 63 votes to 31 votes.
In the Northwest magistrate race, Republican challenger Luie Whitaker was able to defeat Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden, who held the position for four terms, 679 votes to 338 votes.
Voters of the city of Calhoun, who had the opportunity to participate in its first wet-dry vote, decided in favor of allowing alcohol and liquor sales with 173 “Yes” votes to 99 “No” votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.