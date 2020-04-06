A McLean County resident who was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baptist Health Madisonville has now died, according to the Green River District Health Department on Sunday, making it the second death due to the virus in the seven-county service area.
The health department also reported an additional confirmed case of the virus in Union County, bringing the total number of cases in the health department’s area to 91. The GRDHD covers Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said in the days and weeks ahead new COVID-19 cases are expected to increase, as well as hospitalizations due to the virus.
“We all play a part in this effort and it is crucial we do everything we can,” Horton said. “Stay home, avoid crowds and practice physical social distancing — staying at least six feet away from others.”
He said lab confirmed cases “are only a portion of what is in the community” and that people “must continue to be vigilant in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Two additional cases of the virus were reported in Muhlenberg County, bringing that county’s total to 17.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported five additional deaths from the coronavirus in his press conference on Sunday, and 38 new cases statewide. He warned Kentuckians that the low number could be due to not many testing sites reporting on a Sunday.
He also said that even if counties aren’t reporting positive cases that “this is everywhere.”
“Even if on our Kentucky map right now there’s not a reported case you know that there are people who have the coronavirus, so we have to be doing the right things, following the recommendations everywhere,” he said.
He also referenced numbers projected by the White House, as well as a website Covid Act Now, a website also monitoring U.S. cases.
According to White House predictions, with interventions, Kentucky could see 1,300-3,200 deaths. Without interventions, the commonwealth could see 21,000-29,500 deaths.
According to Covid Act Now, with limited action, Kentucky could see 47,000 deaths, and with a three-month “stay at home” initiative with poor compliance could see 13,000 deaths. With strict compliance Kentucky could see 2,000 deaths.
Beshear also showed how Kentucky is being impacted compared to other states in the U.S. He said that this is at least one instance in which Kentucky should be proud “to be in the bottom.”
“We ought to be proud for how we are doing,” he said. “But proud isn’t enough when we are talking about the lives of our fellow humans.”
He encouraged Kentuckians to stay the course and to continue strict social distancing “because it is working.”
He said there are now 334 National Guard men and women currently engaged across Kentucky who are doing everything from assisting hospitals to helping food banks “and we are going to see more of our Guard being activated as we go.”
Beshear also said the commonwealth expects to see a peak with the number of cases in early May.
“Let’s be strong enough, let’s be ready for it,” he said. “We have talked about how critical the next couple of weeks, and certainly this month are.”
He said the decisions of every Kentuckian determines “how we get through this.”
“This is the challenge of this generation,” he said. “It’s our chance to be the great generation, to pass the test of humanity. ... What we are doing matters.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
