Residents and business owners in McLean County met recently to discuss the pros and cons of the county with a representative from the University of Kentucky Center for Economic Development in Kentucky as part of the Community Needs Assessment program.
The program is provided to the county and cities with funding from the Local Government Economic Assistance county funds.
“I know we face, as a community, a lot of issues, but in my opinion in the last year, even with COVID-19 and the loss of two coal mines, we look pretty strong,” said McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
INTERNET
One issue the county faces, according to Dame, is the lack of internet accessibility.
“The internet issue obviously is a big issue in rural western Kentucky,” he said.
Amanda Davenport, the CEDIK representative, said the push for a wider internet range is something the team has been working toward.
“The Kenergy internet is something we’ve been pushing for a lot because that’s a way we see can really help and open up the door for a lot of counties,” Davenport said.
4 Star Industrial Park board member Col. Jay Jones said the board is a “huge sponsor” of pushing the Kenergy internet process forward.
“It would just take the lid off the counties and availability for people to do things,” Jones said. “Now that the push is work-from-home, you don’t have to go to an office but it pulls revenue into this county like you can’t believe. That will uncap us as far as availability for people.”
REAL ESTATE
Realtor and insurance agent Katie Gunterman said the recent influx of new McLean County residents have been from Owensboro because they are unable to afford the market prices in Daviess County.
“It’s been really strong in Livermore,” Gunterman said. “Since COVID-19, most of the small houses in Livermore have been Owensboro residents. They can’t afford Owensboro.”
JOBS
Camron Knott, owner of Camron’s Foodliner, said the biggest hurdle he has run into over the past year has been labor.
“I recently made a post on Facebook that I was accepting applications and one of the problems that I’ve had has been kids that play sports,” Knott said.
According to Knott, a majority of his employees are students, some of whom play sports. This causes the students to decide between extracurricular activities or having a job.
“That’s an issue I’d like to see something be done about on a local level,” he said.
Knott said when the county’s workforce is discussed, it’s mostly centered around adults.
“For me, the majority of mine are high school kids,” he said. “The high school kids are a major part of our workforce.”
PROS OF COUNTY
Jones said one reason he moved back to McLean County was because of the people.
“The people here care and they care about their community and they care about the people around them,” Jones said.
Knott said he has held several fundraisers at the Sacramento location of Camron’s Foodliner and he said it’s “crazy” how many people would turn up to the event.
Gunterman said one of the first things she is asked when showing properties is about the school system.
“I can send my kid to any school I want to and I choose to send my son to Livermore,” she said. “I think when they hear that you’re willing to put your money where your mouth is, that takes care of a lot of ailments.”
CEDIK OVERVIEW
The CEDIK team will conduct a one-day visit within the county to “better understand the community’s economic development goals and assets,” according to the University of Kentucky website. The team will interview two to three individuals in the county to “gauge the type of industry that leaders are trying to attract or more localized economic development strategies” such as business retention, business expansion and entrepreneurship.
According to the university’s website, CEDIK will assess or identify a community’s future economic development goals, a city that the community is striving to be like, existing economic development strategies, assets dedicated to economic development and attitudes toward economic development.
Karah Wilson
