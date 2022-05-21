The McLean County High School gymnasium was packed with friends, families and community members Friday night to see off the 112 graduating students at the 50th annual commencement for the class of 2022.

One of the first to arrive early for the big day was Keller Metker, who was sporting a graduation cap with red, white and blue stars coupled with sparkling LED lights and the black and gold to show off his school spirit and “pizzazz.”

Another early arrival was Jesse Jones, II, who expressed his happiness to be wearing his cap and gown after finding out the news that he passed his English final.

“I’m feeling pretty good — not as nervous as I thought I’d be,” Jones said.

Kennedy Durham, class president, plans to attend Owensboro Community & Technical College before moving on to either Western Kentucky University or Kentucky Wesleyan College to pursue a career in education.

“Everyone in McLean County has given me back so much, and I just want to give back to my community,” Durham said. “I would see myself coming back here to teach. This is my dream. I just love everyone here, (and) I just love how small and how we have a little family going on.”

Alyssa Burrough, valedictorian and daughter of superintendent Tommy Burrough, will be heading off to Western Kentucky University to study biology with a focus on optometry, after being influenced by her uncle, an optometrist, and having a passion to enter the healthcare field.

Burrough and Joshua Tyler Larkin, the salutatorian, who will attend Bellarmine University to study psychology, took time in their speeches to thank the families, friends, staff and administrators, while also highlighting that what comes next after leaving high school is unpredictable.

“I, and many other graduates, have felt your care and support throughout these last four years,” Burrough said. “...Up until now, we have felt a sense of security in our lives. We are now facing the uncertainty of what our future may be — and that is equally thrilling and terrifying. …Think of a time just four years ago where we were tiny freshmen who didn’t know where the English department was and thought there was a pool on the roof; we were uncertain then, you may be uncertain now and you will definitely be uncertain in the future, but you will endure.”

Barry Nelson, MCHS principal, expressed his positive experience with the graduating class and how they made it to graduation day despite the obstacles.

“There were countless road blocks to get to where you are today,” he said. “This group will also hold a special place in my heart because I started with you as freshman. I have watched you grow from being a timid freshman (class) to amazing young adults.

“It’s been a great journey.”