McLean County will participate in the nationwide initiative “Operation Green Light for Veterans” next month in support of “all the men and women who have selflessly served” the county and community in the Armed Forces.

According to a press release, the new national collaborative initiative is part of the National Association of Counties (NACo) in order to support military veterans while also raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

