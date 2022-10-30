McLean County will participate in the nationwide initiative “Operation Green Light for Veterans” next month in support of “all the men and women who have selflessly served” the county and community in the Armed Forces.
According to a press release, the new national collaborative initiative is part of the National Association of Counties (NACo) in order to support military veterans while also raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) has invited the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs to join “Operation Green Light” in order to show support for veterans by lighting their respective county buildings green from Nov. 7-13 to “let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.”
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the initiative’s purpose is to “raise awareness about programs for veterans (and) the issues that they face” while also encouraging residents to recognize the importance of honoring those who have made “the immeasurable sacrifice to preserve freedom” by displaying green lights in the windows of their homes or businesses.
“When I was in high school, we had three or four individuals I went to school with that signed up to serve in the military, and that is a great sacrifice,” he said. “It’s because of individuals that have made that sacrifice that we enjoy the freedoms that we have today, not only in our county, but our state and across the nation.”
Dame said the installation of green lights to the courthouse took place last week.
The recognition will also coincide with Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
“...I thought it would be a good effort because, according to census data, we have over 500 veterans in McLean County,” Dame said, “so it’s designed to recognize our local veterans as well.”
Dame said there are hopes to add more local support to events that honor veterans throughout the year, including finding ways to team up with other organizations like the Green River Area Development District, which offers veteran-directed home and community-based services for veterans of all ages.
“If it wasn’t for those types of individuals that see the need that country has to be protected and do that type of service, I don’t think we would enjoy the prosperity that we have today,” Dame said, “and ‘Operation Green Light’ is just one small effort to bring awareness to the fact that we need to honor our veterans and provide more resources, not only locally, but also in the region as well.”
