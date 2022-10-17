In the November general election, McLean County will see three contested races.
One of the biggest races during the election cycle is for sheriff, with Republican incumbent Kenneth Frizzell facing Democratic challenger Todd Wilkerson.
Frizzell, 42, first ran for office in 2014, defeating then-incumbent Frank Cox. He has been sheriff since then.
“We’re gonna keep moving forward,” Frizzell said. “I’ve given proven results throughout the years … through being strong in enforcement; and I will continue to do that.”
Frizzell said he will continue to look for ways to grow the department, such as adding staff members like Cheryl Purdy, who came on board as the digital forensic investigator in April.
Another area of focus for Frizzell is keeping his current policies and procedures.
“Some other departments have sought out accreditation through the Kentucky League of Cities, which sounds good at first, except the agency must adopt their recommended policies, one of which only allows vehicle pursuits for violent felonies,” he said. “Therefore someone could steal your vehicle, refuse to stop for law enforcement and law enforcement would have to let them go because the policy would forbid the pursuit of the vehicle.
“There are other policies suggested that are similar in nature. It is my educated and experienced opinion that the Kentucky League of Cities accredited policies encourage and increase crime, so I will not adopt them and will remain tough on crime while keeping the public safe.
“We’re just going to try to keep good things going.”
Wilkerson, 49, started at the former Livermore Police Department in 2000, followed by stints at the sheriff’s office and Hartford Police Department before working at the Owensboro Police Department for 10 years and retiring in 2020.
Wilkerson decided to run in order to give back to the county he grew up in, especially being proactive in the school system by “increasing the deputies’ presence,” responding to all calls of service and being thorough in investigations.
“...I want to make sure that all crimes are investigated till completion,” he said. “I just gathered from my time being a detective ….; and completed doesn’t mean that there’s an arrest ....”
His other hope if elected is to work closely with prosecutors, fiscal court, city government and the public “to create the common goal … to reduce crime and increase safety within McLean County.”
“I’m a McLean County-first person,” he said. “I will promise to work hard for McLean County.”
With current Livermore mayor Jesse Johnson not seeking another term, city of Livermore council member Sharon Nell Boyken and former Livermore mayor Dennis Revlett are seeking the office.
For Boyken, 51, one of her main goals if elected is to find ways to keep the community entertained with different events and gatherings and “making it better for those that are (in Livermore),” such as the McLean County Public Library’s annual Fall Festival.
“I just want to bring more community involvement,” she said. “...I think you got to make it better for the people that are there.”
She also wants to keep the city a place that people would like to stay or come back to.
“I grew up in (the) town as a kid, and it is far better than it was then,” she said. “Back then, … you couldn’t walk down most parts of the riverfront and it was made better for my children. …I want to keep that going and make it better for the next generation’s children ….”
Revlett, 67, hopes to encourage more small businesses to start up in the city and to find an alternative to help with supplying recreational supplies, such as kayaks for the riverfront, with the upcoming closure of Southern Outdoors.
Additionally, Revlett wants to focus on physical infrastructure updates such as the roadways and seeing movement in the Livermore RV Park adding seven new spots.
Still, Revlett feels Livermore is still going strong and, regardless of how people vote on election day, it will be a good choice.
“...The city looks good,” he said, “and I will say this: either way the city votes, they’ll be in good hands.”
Another contested race in the county is for Northwest Magistrate, pitting Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden against Republican challenger Luie Whitaker, who won the Republican primary election over Stephen Ayer in May.
