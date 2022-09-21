EDITH ASHBY PIC 1

Edith Troutman Ashby of Livermore will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 2. Her family is currently accepting birthday cards for a “card shower” that will take place in lieu of a larger celebration.

 Photo submitted.

A Livermore woman’s family is looking to bring in her centennial birthday with some help from the community.

Edith Troutman Ashby will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 2, and her family is looking to honor her with a “card shower,” where people from all over can send in cards for the occasion.

