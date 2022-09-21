A Livermore woman’s family is looking to bring in her centennial birthday with some help from the community.
Edith Troutman Ashby will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 2, and her family is looking to honor her with a “card shower,” where people from all over can send in cards for the occasion.
Edith Ashby’s only child — daughter Janet Hocker, 79, of Livermore — is happy to be able to ring in the monumental birthday alongside her mother.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “We’ve been looking forward to it for years.”
While the family has been anticipating the big day, Hocker said there’s still concerns regarding COVID-19 and her mother’s health status.
“The county is still in the red zone and … (we’re) not able to have a larger celebration,” she said.
Hocker feels the card shower will be a good alternative.
“She does love the cards,” she said. “People who know her can just send her a card for her birthday.”
Born to parents Floy and Robert Troutman in the Buel community between Calhoun and Livermore, Edith Ashby was the oldest of four and the only female child.
Faith has played a big role in Edith Ashby’s life.
According to Hocker, Edith Ashby is the oldest living member of Pleasant Hope Church in Calhoun and “faithfully” attended the church from birth, when her health permitted.
“She loves the Lord and loved going to church when she could,” she said.
If interested in sending a card to Edith Ashby for her birthday, send the card to P.O. Box 43 in Livermore, KY 42352.
For more information or questions, contact Hocker at 270-925-1027.
