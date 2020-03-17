The McLean County Help Office in Livermore announced it would hold limited hours this week for food pick-up only.
The Help Office will open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday for families signed up for food assistance that have yet to pick up their food box this month. The office will not be open for donation drop-offs or shopping.
Limited hours for the help office will be in effect while school is out of session, per Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation in an effort to limit the spread of Coronavirus, or COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.