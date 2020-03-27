The McLean County Public Library announced its temporary closure amid concerns over COVID-19. While the library is closed to public traffic, volunteers are still working to serve the community in creative ways.
The library announced that it would close to public traffic until April 13 in an effort to practice social distancing measures for staff and library patrons.
“It is very difficult for me to put forward this decision. Libraries pride themselves on being there during critical times for our communities. We are often the only institutions to remain open during times of crisis. Service and stewardship to our communities is core to our profession,” said library Director Aimee Newberry in the announcement.
Though the closure is not ideal, Newberry stated, she and the library board of trustees believe it is important to put the safety of the community and library volunteers first.
Newberry said while the decision to close was a difficult one, the library will still offer curbside pickup for books and movies, according to the announcement. The curbside option will stay in place Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until April 13. Card-holders are asked to reserve library materials through the online catalog or over the phone.
Volunteers have also found other ways to interact with the community through Facebook activities. Since its closure, the library has posted in-home scavenger hunt activities for kids to participate in during temporary class suspensions. Outreach Programs Director Angie Smith has also taken to livestreaming weekly story-time on the library’s Facebook page.
The library asks the community to watch its Facebook page for any updates on activities or upcoming events. The library will reopen on April 13 unless an extended closure is necessary.
