The McLean County Public Library is preparing to host the sixth annual Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Hill Street in Livermore.
Angie Smith, outreach coordinator for the library, said there will be several food trucks, including Kona Ice, Hot Dog Honey’s, Midnight Momma’s and Real Hacienda, and music from The Stokes Family will begin at 5 p.m.
Smith said more trucks could possibly be announced closer to the event.
The library is still accepting vendors. Booths already booked include everything from jewelry to crafts, with several new vendors not within the county to be expected.
“There is a lot going on in the county that night,” Smith said. “You can hit one end of the county to the other.”
The new bookmobile will be on display for attendees to check out. Smith said the library is advising people to bring their own lawn chairs and for those who will attend on golf carts to not use them on the street during the event.
This is the second year back since COVID-19, with the library hosting a festival last fall and this spring. The festival began in 2018.
