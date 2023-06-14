Luie Whitaker, the Northwest District magistrate of McLean County, died Sunday, June 11.
He was 68.
Whitaker, a Republican, won the Northwest District magistrate seat that serves Beech Grove and the west side of Calhoun in the general election last November, defeating Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden, who had held the position for four terms.
Whitaker was sworn-in in January.
“From the day that he was sworn in, he hit the ground running,” McLean Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “But it wasn’t very long until he found out he did have the illness that he was facing. He came in and, really, when he found out he had it, I was one of the first ones he had told.”
A 1972 graduate of Calhoun High School, Whitaker was a lifelong farmer and a co-owner and operator of R&W Logistics. He was married to the late Deborah Lynn Wells.
He also served as a deacon at Calhoun Baptist Church.
Dame said Whitaker persevered throughout, keeping his dedication to the county ahead of his illness.
“I’m humbled by the fact that having the opportunity to work with him, because he was committed even while he was in the hospital, in his hospital bed, he made every effort to join our fiscal court meetings via Zoom or live broadcast,” Dame said. “He still called me weekly with road projects, ideas for our county park we had here.
“The citizens of the Northwest District of McLean County should rest assured that they were represented well; he didn’t let that issue sway his ability to serve his citizens, and he did that very well, and I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to serve with him. I’m sure there are many in the community that would echo and probably add to my thoughts, based on their personal experience with Luie.”
Whitaker brought a different viewpoint to his position through his work with his municipal trucking business. He used the lessons, ideas and experiences he’d faced to help update the fleet and road department, which could save the county money in the future, Dame said.
“He was very dedicated in trying to serve the county,” said Robert Bishop, the Southeast District magistrate. “He was always a nice, easy-going guy, and I know he was dedicated to the county. I know with what all he’s been through, he stuck with it the whole time, he kept wanting to participate and be a part of helping and improving the county.”
County Clerk Carol Eaton said Gov. Andy Beshear will appoint someone to fill the position, with both parties having the opportunity to submit nominations. The start of the process depends on how long it takes for the governor to be notified and for names to be requested.
“Part of this process is starting the process of replacement, and how do you replace someone who filled the job and filled it well, even facing the darkest of times?,” Dame asked. “The people will get the opportunity to vote again, but I’m humbled by the fact that he ran for office, and stood up and showed that he cared for the community, and I hope people see the service and the legacy he left in serving our community.”
