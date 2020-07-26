McLean County has received $295,130 worth of grant money in the last month to assist in funding for various upgrade projects, according to Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
The largest grant was $99,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development to renovate the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center loft to accommodate a digital works training facility.
The facility, according to Dame, would allow residents to train with either a hired employee or third-party vendor, to learn how to work from home carrying out fulfillment services, like customer service, for contracted companies.
“... Some of the people that have shown interest in it, they’re interested because they can’t find child care or they want to work while they’re at home, or maybe bring in some side income, things of that nature,” Dame said. “We will train them at this facility and they’ll be able to turn around and get a job hopefully right out of the gate and luckily the space is large enough it will serve … as a business incubator center as well. So if someone’s trying to start up a business from home but they want a more professional setting, they’ll have that capability as well.”
The County Agricultural Development Council awarded the county with a maximum $20,000 grant match to upgrade and install a sewer line at Myer Creek Park, a project that has been long discussed amongst the Myer Creek Park Board.
The grant money would match coal severance money dedicated to the project, which Dame said is estimated to cost about $40,000. It will save the county about $2,700 to $3,000 a year on pumping the sewer facilities, Dame said.
The county also received a $91,130 from Homeland Security for a dispatch center upgrade and an $85,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Transportation to allow a portion of one of its roads to be paved with a rubberized asphalt for research purposes.
“Hopefully that’s just the start. We’re going to chase any dollar that we can get,” Dame said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
