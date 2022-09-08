The McLean County Public Schools board unanimously approved a general fund tax levy of 62.1 cents on real and personal property for the 2022-23 school year during a recent special-called meeting after a public hearing with no opposition.

The general fund tax levy is expected to produce a revenue of $3,498,465.44.

