McLean County Home Place, the senior center, is expected to be rebuilt on its original property at 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun.
The building burned down in December 2020 with no injuries or deaths reported.
“When we lost the senior facility, we knew we had a vacant piece of property,” Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “Even though it was a bad event at the time, as far as the planning stages are concerned, it could be considered an opportunity, because you have a way to look at what improvements (you can) make to the facility, but also services as a whole for the county.”
Dame proposed to have the facility relocated on Myer Creek Park property, but the City of Calhoun board voted against it in January.
“I didn’t speak to a person that was in favor of moving (the center) out to the park,” Calhoun Mayor Ron Coleman said. “Our city council adamantly opposed putting the building out there.”
Senior citizens voiced concerns previously about moving the center to the park due to traveling farther distances from downtown. Dame and Coleman heard of talks of a petition from residents in Island saying no to the potential relocation.
“(The petition) was circulating throughout the county,” Coleman said. “I never saw it, just heard about it.”
“I don’t think everyone knew all the facts (as to) why we were looking at another site,” Dame said. “At the end of the day, regardless of what’s popular, I’m going to do what’s best for the county financially as a whole.”
Dame said that Calhoun has land restrictions on expanding the size of the Walnut Street site and that parking will be the “most immediate challenge” when the rebuilding process begins.
Dame’s concerns for rebuilding on the original lot is that the property is in a AE Flood zone, which presents a 1% chance of flooding and a 26% chance over the life of a 30-year mortgage, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency. Dame plans to look at changing the drainage setup to help aid those occurrences.
“From what we’ve seen in changes to weather patterns and heavy high rainfall events, if the facility were to ever flood, we will not have flood insurance to pay for those fixes,” Dame said. “We’re in a restricted flood zone. It’s Zone AE … which means there’s a high probability of some type of flooding event in a hundred-year span. We’ve seen two or three of those since the facility was made (in 1997 and 2011.) But that’s not what I’m trying to convince the public as a primary concern. What I’m more concerned about are heavy six-to-eight inch flash flood rain.”
The three preliminary building plans for Home Place are to include a canopy for vehicles to drive under, removing the porch in order to keep the square footage the same, and the inclusion of a commercial-style kitchen for food services.
“Our employees package quite a few meals a day to homebound seniors,” Dame said. “That’s probably one of the more key parts of the senior service.”
Dame’s overall vision is to make Home Place open for the entire community to use.
“We want to try to design a facility that can be conducive for the community” he said. “It will be a community center rather than a strictly dedicated senior center… . If an individual wants to rent the center for birthday parties (or business meetings) after hours, they’ll have the ability to put more emphasis on doing that.”
The site will also be in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations, with ramps located in the front for guests and in the back for food service employees to be able to load in and out.
“The site predated ADA requirements for facility ease of access,” Dame said. “We need automatic doors for our clients. When you go to the facility and get out of your car, and say you have a wheelchair or a disability — it’s easy to get in the facility. I want it to be accessible for all clientele.”
Currently, Dame is waiting for approval from the insurance company’s, Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), construction analyst to determine if the plans are feasible and what the “true costs” are. The current estimate for the rebuild is $1.2 million in addition to $100,000 for soft costs.
Dame said there are a couple years remaining in the Local Development Funds through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, but he wants to reserve those for sewage and water improvements to the entire county.
“Insurance will pay for the architect’s cost, we’re not worried about that,” he said. “We obviously have the land. But the key thing is (if we) can build it back. We’re not in a financial situation to spend an additional half-a-million dollars on a facility equivalent to what we had.”
If the estimate and plans are approved, Dame said that they will proceed to bid out for contractors to begin the construction process. Dame estimates that it will be mid-to-late fall to find out if the rebuild can move further.
“People may think that it’s taken a while to do this, and it has,” Dame said. “There’s a lot of other hurdles that we were trying to (get over), but sometimes in the role of public service, you obviously get thrown curveballs, coupled with the restrictions and delays on the logistics with COVID-19 — it’s the perfect storm for delaying this project. We’re fully committed to replacing the facility. There’s no question about that.”
“As far as the Home Place goes,” Coleman said. “I’ll be glad to see some movement.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
