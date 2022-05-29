McLean County teachers will be receiving a 3% pay increase.

David Stokes, McLean County Public Schools chief financial officer, said the salary hike is necessary to be competitive with surrounding counties.

“This is definitely the highest that we’ve ever given at one time in the last two decades, and maybe ever,” Stokes said. “I don’t have records back before I started (18 years ago), but I just don’t imagine that they ever (put) that much money back in personnel.”

Stokes feels that the increase in pay will help the school district staff see that they are appreciated for the hard work they do, especially with the last couple of years presenting a number of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like this raise is long overdue,” Stokes said. “Our people deserve it.”

Over the last four years, Stokes, Superintendent Tommy Burrough and the McLean County Board of Education have been able to raise the salaries a total of 7%, which Stokes said is more than the district has ever done.

“I think that’s showing people that we value our staff and that we are trying to pay as much as surrounding counties, even though they have more revenues than we do; they have higher tax rates than we do; they have higher assessments than we do — which generates more tax revenues,” Stokes said. “But their people are no better than our people. We have good people, and (our) goal for a while has been to recruit and retain.

“If we can’t keep our own McLean County people here in McLean County, then we need to do something to make sure that that happens.”

Stokes said that surrounding districts such as Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are also offering salary increases.

While many educators have left the field nationwide in the past two years, Stokes said that he cannot tell where the district is in terms of retention.

“Because of COVID, our numbers are so unproportionate,” Stokes said. “Even (with our) budgetary numbers — for the first 15 years of my career, I could look at them and tell you exactly how we’re trending and where we’re averaging. Once the state started replacing their funding with federal money, we got some extra federal money and added some new positions. It’s not comparing apples to apples because of the different funding sources and scenarios because of COVID.”

Stokes also pointed out that he was not aware of any staff members who have considered leaving the district and decided to stay or people who may have applied to other positions and did not receive an offer.

Some pay adjustments have been made for some full-time positions, such as cooks/food services, bus drivers/transportation and custodians, on top of the 3% increase, according to Stokes.

All transportation staff will receive about $1 more an hour while all cooks and custodians up to 50 cents more per hour, and head cooks up 75 cents an hour.

Other adjustments were made to certified staff and a few annual salary step/experience, with Stokes saying that the district’s employees with 15 through 22 years of experience were getting far apart from Daviess County and Owensboro schools and wanted to get those closer.

Burrough said that the district is in need of substitutes, and Stokes said that substitute teachers with a degree will increase to $100 per day, with substitutes with 64 credit hours and no degree will move up to $95 per day.

“We’re never going to be able to pay what (those districts) do, but if we can get it close enough where they don’t (have) to pay $3,000 to $4,000 in fuel to drive back and forth and lose an hour a day, then I feel like that’s what we need to strive to do,” Stokes said. “This is the second year in a row that we’ve made these types of adjustments to try to catch up with surrounding counties.”

Stokes said that the raises will mostly be generated through the Support Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding, which is the formula the state uses to allocate dollars to districts, while the remaining funds will be from local revenues.

Stokes said that the SEEK mechanism is “finally catching up” with the county, such as the state funding kindergarten for all-day when it was originally funding half and the district covered the remaining balance through local revenues.

Stokes said that the state has also increased the district’s transportation funding to about $120,000 through SEEK, while the legislature increased the payout by $100 per student to a total of $4,100, which averages out to approximately $135,000 for 1,350 students in the district.

“What we basically did is took all of our SEEK increases and put it directly into our salaries,” Stokes said.

The increases will total about $400,000.

“As people come and go throughout the summer, which is the nature of education, we may have a teacher who made a higher end and be replaced by a teacher who made a lower end,” Stokes said. “If (we) have three of those, it could be a $60,000 swing; or vice versa.”

Stokes and others are keen on making sure to make this possible for the staff to benefit both them and the students.

“It’s what my job is (about) — is to provide a better learning environment for our students,” Stokes said. “There’s no way better to do that than to have a staff that feels appreciated, and sometimes that takes long hours, and that’s just part of it. This money is still going to the classroom, (because) it’s going directly in front of the kids.

“We like investing in our people, because they invest in our kids.”