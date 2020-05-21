The VFW of McLean County will be holding a Memorial Day service at Calhoun Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery on Main Street in Calhoun. The ceremony has been approved with the governor's office and with local authorities. Everyone is welcome to attend and are encouraged to wear a mask. The VFW will try to provide masks for those who do not have one.
McLean VFW to hold Memorial Day services
