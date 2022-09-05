All McLean County Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to students as part of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2022-23.
The district has been able to implement the Community Eligible Provision, making it possible to allow students to eat meals at school at no cost.
Melody Chelstrom, MCPS food service director, said CEP is a nonpricing meal service option for schools in low-income areas, and families will not have to fill out a free and reduced application for this to apply to their student(s).
“We used to only have it at the elementary and middle school levels, which was implemented the year the pandemic began,” Chelstrom said. “We did not implement it at the high school, but the high school was given a free meal waiver from the USDA, allowing free meals, but it was different from CEP.”
Chelstrom said meal participation at the schools increased during the pandemic.
To be eligible for CEP, schools have to have identified that 40% or more of the students are on assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
McLean County High School just barely meets the minimum needed to offer CEP, Chelstrom said. Instead of grouping MCHS in with the district’s other CEP-eligible schools, they have left MCHS on its own.
“Because the high school is just barely there, if CEP doesn’t work, we won’t lose the whole district,” Chelstrom said. “We hope with how the numbers have been it will continue to be offered.”
Once a school or district has been given CEP approval, they are locked in for four years. If the amount of students on assistance increases, the school or district can renew for reimbursement at the higher percentage. If the number decreases, the school or district will still be locked in for the remainder of the four years.
Chelstrom said to make the program successful, participation is needed.
“We need the students to eat breakfast and lunch at the schools,” she said. “We also need participation in other ways to manage program costs.”
One way the district is hoping to offset the program costs is from the amount gained from à la carte items and “extras” that students may want to purchase.
Even though breakfast and lunch meals will be free, families are still encouraged to submit a household income form to the school their child attends.
“The forms are used to capture information to ensure the district and school receives all the funding they’re entitled to by the state for educational programs,” Chelstrom said.
The household income forms should be sent home during the first day of school in the students’ orientation packets and returned by Sept. 16. Forms are also available at the schools’ front office.
