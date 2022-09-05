All McLean County Public Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch to students as part of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2022-23.

The district has been able to implement the Community Eligible Provision, making it possible to allow students to eat meals at school at no cost.

