BRANDENBURG — A Vine Grove man who is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence now has a trial date for June 2022.
During a pre-trial conference Thursday in Meade Circuit Court, Judge Bruce Butler ordered the trial to take place from June 15-17.
Rick Hardin, commonwealth’s attorney of the 46th circuit, is the prosecutor of the case. He told Butler there is more investigation work to be done in the case.
Tyler Petty, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in Meade County on May 21. He is accused of killing Cris Blehar whose body was found inside her home on Woodland Road in the Flaherty area.
According to an arrest citation when Petty was arrested, Blehar was found in her home with a knife wound and bullet wounds. After he was arrested, Petty admitted to the killing, and said he stabbed and shot Blehar, according to the citation.
After the grand jury date was postponed from June 14 to July 12, Petty’s arraignment was Aug. 5 where the pre-trial date was set.
He is lodged in the Meade County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
