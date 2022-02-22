Faced with a backlog of criminal cases stemming from when courts shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court system has embraced mediation as a way to resolve cases.
Court officials say the process can help move cases to a resolution without having to go to trial. While the process isn’t new, mediation has become more common due to the pandemic.
“We have been doing felony mediation for years. I have data back to 2007, even,” said Malissa Carman-Good, implementation and court services project manager for the Administrative Office of the Courts’ Information and Technology Service.
“We have been doing it for a very long time, and it has been a good and successful program,” Carman-Goode said, and said later, “we have ramped it up because of the pandemic.”
Mediation is a process where a retired judge hears from both sides in a criminal case and gives opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of the prosecution and defense. The purpose is for the prosecution and defense to get an unbiased view from a judge that has experience both trying cases and hearing them as a judge. The judges go through a training program to learn how to mediate cases.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said she scheduled a mediator to hear three days of cases in her division this month. The process hasn’t caught on much in the county yet, Jones said.
“Part of it is they haven’t used it here as much as other places,” Jones said. “It has been hard for us: We haven’t done a lot of them to get that ball rolling.”
A major death penalty case was resolved by mediation in October, when Matthew A. Adams, 29, took a plea agreement that sent him to prison for life without parole, for the 2018 death of Erica Owen, 28, in her home on Placid Place. Adams pleaded guilty to murder (domestic violence) after a one-day mediation.
Mediators “can mediate traffic cases, they can mediate sex abuse cases,” and any other felony, Jones said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said he has ordered mediations when the parties requested them. Because of the delay moving cases caused by the pandemic mediation “allows more access to the justice system,” Wethington said.
Retired Judge Tyler Gill, who served 26 years as a circuit judge in Logan and Todd counties, said the pandemic required the adoption of mediation on a larger scale.
“You need to try some cases,” Gill said. “But, from a statewide standpoint, because of COVID, there were no cases being tried. We needed to alleviate the backlog.”
The process “gives a neutral perspective and increases the chances of an agreed-upon solution,” Gill said.
The process is voluntary. A defendant can refuse to have his or her case mediated, and can reject any plea offer the prosecution or defense puts forward.
“It’s by agreement,” Wethington said. “The parties don’t have to mediate. The Commonwealth doesn’t have to make an offer. Mediation is an agreement to see if they can attempt to resolve the issue.”
The process is also kept confidential, so anything said in mediation can’t be used against the defendant if the case eventually goes to trial.
“I explain, even though I am a judge, I’m not there as a judge. I can make no rulings, and I can give no legal advice,” Gill said.
Instead, the mediating judge gives his or her view on how the prosecution and defense might play out at trial.
“The defendant and the attorneys have to be open-minded, as does the Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Gill said.
The mediators “are able to look at the strengths of both sides,” Carman-Goode said.
If the mediation results in a plea agreement, the judge accepting the agreement first asks the defendant about the mediation, such as whether he or she felt the process was fair, Carman-Goode said. If the judge is satisfied, the defendant will then be asked standard questions before accepting a plea, such as whether the plea is being made voluntarily, Carman-Goode said.
Victims can participate, and the state constitution gives victims the right to be heard and be kept informed of all stages of their case.
“Victims and defendants, everyone wants to have their say,” Gill said.
The prosecutor is the person who ultimately decides whether a plea agreement goes forward.
Gill expects that there will be regular mediation of cases even after the pandemic backlog is eliminated.
Gill said, “Getting a neutral person to reinforce the opinions of their own attorneys is helpful,” such as when the defense is recommending the defendant take a plea agreement rather than go to trial.
“It won’t be used as much when this is over, but I don’t think that it will go away completely,” Gill said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
