OWENWS-12-27-22 MEDICAL MARIJUANA PIC

Owensboro native Julie Cantwell, right, is a member of Gov. Beshear’s Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. Cantwell said her son, Preston, left, has drug-resistant epilepsy and began using medical marijuana three years ago.

 Photo submitted

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Nov. 15 allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 qualifying conditions to “possess and use” small amounts of medical marijuana within the state beginning Jan. 1.

Julie Cantwell, an Owensboro native, has been fighting for the legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky for nine years. She is a co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and a board member on the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.