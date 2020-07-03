Not long ago, McLean County farmer Richard Smith had a tough time getting out of bed because of severe back pain.
The 72-year-old cancer survivor would roll over, get on his knees and push himself up to a standing position with his arms.
As it turned out, Smith’s back pain came from metastatic tumors on his spine, which caused a couple of fractures in his vertebrae. A radiation oncologist referred him to Dr. James Martin, an interventional radiologist at Owensboro Health.
Martin used a combination of two procedures to kill the tumors and repair the fractures.
Smith’s pain subsided immediately.
“As soon as I got out of recovery — both times — I walked from the front entrance of (OH Regional Hospital) to where my car was parked,” Smith said.
In fact, after his first procedure, Smith felt well enough the next day to attend the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville.
Later, a second fracture was found. The treatment and results proved the same, Smith said.
Martin used the OsteoCool ablation system to heat and kill the tumors. Then, minutes later, he used kyphoplasty to mend the broken bone.
Kyphoplasty is a procedure that injects bone cement into a fracture.
“Most (patients) have pain that is unrelieved in any other way,” Martin said. “ ... The primary goal is to improve the quality of life.”
After kyphoplasty, little to no pain medications are needed.
OsteoCool ablation and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, requiring tiny incisions. Also, they are outpatient procedures.
Smith’s hospital stay — counting prep and recovery time — was about three hours. He needed no physical therapy afterward, and there were no side effects or limitations.
“They told me my back was going to be as good as it was before,” Smith said.
It has been, he said. Smith still enjoys farming.
He said he would recommend Martin and the combination procedures to anyone, including his children.
Martin said Smith’s swift recovery is the norm for patients who have kyphoplasty to mend broken bones. The vast majority feel significant pain relief immediately.
A diagnosis of metastatic tumors is not required for kyphoplasty treatment. It can be used to repair any break.
Martin said he has used kyphoplasty to treat patients as young as 20 and as old as 100.
For more information about OsteoCool ablation or kyphoplasty, call Martin’s office at 270-417-6100.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
