Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Tuesday a small group of inmates deemed particularly susceptible to the COVID-19 coronavirus will be released from the county jail later this week.
Those seven inmates are more than 350 “medically vulnerable” state inmates in prisons and jails that will be released through an executive order signed last week by Gov. Andy Beshear. The order was issued Friday and will release 352 inmates who are considered vulnerable due to age or a medical condition.
Maglinger said officials are hoping the inmates will be released from the Daviess County Detention Center by Thursday or Friday.
The release will further decrease the local jail’s population, which has been slashed through offenders being put on pretrial release and by efforts by law enforcement to cite offenders to court for non-violent charges rather than taking them to jail.
“It’s under 500, which is pretty incredible,” Maglinger said of the jail’s population. There were 493 local, state, federal and out-of-state inmates in the jail Monday morning.
The executive order commutes sentences of the inmates who were selected for release after a review by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. The inmates being released cannot have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms consistent with the disease.
The inmates are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days after release and cannot commit a new offense. A released inmate who doesn’t self-quarantine or receives a new criminal charge will have his or her release revoked.
Lisa Lamb, communications director for the state Department of Corrections, said the jails holding state inmates previously sent lists identifying medically vulnerable inmates. Maglinger said a few more are being released than he anticipated from the jail.
“There were four high-risk, but the number (being released) is seven,” Maglinger said.
The state previously released hundreds of inmates who were within six months of completing their sentences. The medically vulnerable group slated for release all must be within five years of finishing their sentences, Lamb said.
Beshear “did exclude any violent and sexual” offense inmates from being released, Lamb said.
A handful of the inmates being released are more than 65 years old, which is also considered vulnerable, Lamb said.
The inmates will be released once jails have a confirmed address for everyone being released, “to be sure no one is homeless, of course,” Lamb said.
Also, “the Governor wanted to ensure everyone is re-enrolled on Medicaid,” Lamb said. “The Medicaid card is going to be mailed to that address.”
The inmates will be released “whenever we can get that home address verified,” Lamb said.
Maglinger said jailers had a conference call to discuss the plan Tuesday morning.
“I suspect some of them will re-offend” Maglinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@ messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.