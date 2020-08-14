Restaurants may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but Mena Mekaiel is planning to open a new one on Kentucky 54 in Owensboro late this fall.
Mekaiel said he selected a 2,000-square-foot location in Lake Forest Town Center near USA Bridal for Gyro House, a Mediterranean restaurant.
He said he owns two restaurants in Elizabethtown — Chef Kebab and Gyro House.
Mekaiel said he’s been in the restaurant business for eight years.
The new restaurant will create three or four jobs at first, he said.
Mekaiel referred questions about when the restaurant will open to John Spencer of Greater Owensboro Realty Co., who worked with him to find the location.
Spencer said they’re shooting for an opening in November.
“They liked Owensboro when they came to visit,” he said.
Spencer said the location has a drive-thru window.
Synergy Restaurant Consultants said earlier this year that Mediterranean restaurants are growing in popularity.
“Several Mediterranean specialties have achieved breakout status in recent years, including hummus, pesto, tabbouleh, flatbreads, falafel, marinated olives, kebabs and other simply grilled meat and chicken items, and Greek and Niçoise salads,” the company said. “And of course there’s the runaway popularity of Greek yogurt.”
It added, “Mediterranean food appeals to the increasingly influential Millennial and Generation Z demographic cohort, including those who follow plant-based, vegetarian and vegan diets.”
