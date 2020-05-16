The Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, announced Friday that all Masses can resume on Wednesday.
Medley delivered the live, virtual message while standing alone inside St. Stephen Cathedral.
Although Medley was excited to be bringing back in-person Mass, he said attendance will remain an option and not an obligation because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“…It’s not like we’re back to normal; it’s not like we turn the clock back to March 1 and everybody fills up the church and we do things like we always did,” said Medley, encouraging the elderly and those with compromised immune systems to remain at home. “We are still dealing with the effects of a worldwide pandemic. And we as Christian people need to be mindful of that.”
Medley officially ended the celebration of public Mass on March 16. Since then, parishes have gone to virtual celebrations.
A state order from Gov. Andy Beshear had been in place prohibiting large gatherings, which included houses of worship. However, a federal judge ruled last week that in-person services could resume Sunday, May 10, as long as CDC guidelines were met.
For those who do choose to return to Mass, Medley listed restrictions that will be in place.
Among them will be occupancy limits and physical distancing by having empty pews between parishioners. And those who aren’t living in the same household will have to keep at least 6 feet away from the nearest person.
Medley said pastors have been instructed to enforce the occupancy limit once the church is full. However, Medley is leaving it up to each parish for developing a plan that would avoid telling parishioners they can’t attend due to capacity level.
Medley added that face masks will also be required for anyone over the age of 2 to enter and to remain inside the church during Mass.
“If someone has to tell you or remind you to put your mask on or spread out a little more or maybe don’t come into church, they’re not trying to be mean; they’re not trying to be authoritarian. They are trying to take care of you and others,” he said.
Despite the restrictions, Medley said Holy Communion will be offered. Instructions will be provided during Mass on how that will be done.
At the end of Mass, Medley said there will be additional directions about how to exit to not to create “a bottleneck,” and that all parishioners will be asked to go straight to their vehicles once Mass is over.
“As much as we’re longing for that social interaction, let’s not let church be the place that we get sick or we spread that (virus),” Medley said.
In-person weddings and funerals will also be allowed to return within Catholic churches under the same guidelines as Mass.
Medley said all of the safety measures are being done in accordance with state and federal guidelines, and he understands that some people may not agree with the restrictions.
“We do these (restrictions) not because the governor says so or the president says so or a judge says so,” Medley said. “These guidelines we’re enacting, we’re asking your cooperation because this is a matter of Christian charity; this is a matter of imitating Jesus Christ; this is a matter for caring for our neighbor.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
