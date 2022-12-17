The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously stuck down House Bill 563, also Education Opportunity Account Act (EOAA), on Thursday.

The EOAA bill would have allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. The bill was introduced in the House on Feb. 23, 2021 and Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill on March 24, 2021. The House and Senate overrode on March 29, 2021 and it was enrolled on March 30, 2021.

