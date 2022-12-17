The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously stuck down House Bill 563, also Education Opportunity Account Act (EOAA), on Thursday.
The EOAA bill would have allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition. The bill was introduced in the House on Feb. 23, 2021 and Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill on March 24, 2021. The House and Senate overrode on March 29, 2021 and it was enrolled on March 30, 2021.
KYSC Justice Lisabeth Hughes wrote the opinion affirming Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd, deeming EOAA as unconstitutional.
Hughes cites Section 184 of the Kentucky Constitution in the opinion, which states that “no sum shall be raised or collected for education other than in common schools until the question of taxation is submitted to the legal voters.”
“The Education Opportunity Account Act violates the proscription in Section 184 of the Kentucky Constitution on the raising or collection of ‘sums[s]’ for ‘education other than in common schools,’ ” the opinion states. “Accordingly, we affirm the Franklin Circuit Court’s Opinion and Order on those grounds.”
The Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, said because the tax credit hadn’t been implemented, no changes will be made but that the Diocese was anticipating having additional funds available to help families.
“This was only available to award to individual families,” he said. “It’s disappointing that it’s not an option to choose the education that a family believes is best for their children.”
Medley said that all seven states that border Kentucky “have some facet of tuition tax credits” and that Indiana has the most robust tuition vouchers through the state.
“Our constitution is more prohibitive of this than other states,” he said. “The losers in this case are the families of modest means that might see that their children would thrive more in a private school setting.”
The total strike down came as a shock to Medley.
“From the folks I have been in touch with, I thought that some elements would be struck down by the Court,” he said. “Thirty of the 50 states permit this. It’s disappointing for Kentucky families. I’m surprised by the blanket dismissal.”
Medley said all schools in the Diocese of Owensboro have “pretty generous” availability for discounts of tuition based on family need.
“We were enthused by the possibility of having a larger pool of resources,” he said. “The possibility of tuition tax credits to those who want a private education is widespread. It’s imperative that parents have a voice on the education their child receives.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.