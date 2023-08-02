Martiza Meeks will take over as the H. L. Neblett Center executive director starting Aug. 21.
The Neblett Center made the announcement Tuesday.
Meeks, a 45-year-old Chicago native, said she has family here who convinced her to move to Owensboro in 2014.
“Owensboro holds a special place in my heart,” Meeks said. “I lived there for seven years. And of those seven years, I served the community in a variety of ways — mainly as a substitute teacher. I love working with the youth.”
Meeks served as site coordinator for Western Academy at the Neblett Center from 2019-2021. She’s also a former Neblett Center board member — a position she held for more than five years.
Martiza has an associate in business administration and she’s working toward a bachelor’s in business administration-human resources management.
Meeks returned to Chicago two years ago and has been working there as a substance-use prevention specialist for Prevention Partnership. According to its website, it’s “a minority governed, nonprofit organization located on the West Side of Chicago.”
Meeks said her job allows her to go into high schools to educate students about substance abuse.
“Before we talk about substances, we talk about social and emotional health and what decision-making looks like,” she said.
Meeks said she enjoys her job as a prevention specialist and it has helped prepare her for the Neblett Center role.
“It’s bittersweet to leave,” she said, “but they understand the assignment.”
Janet Stewart, Neblett Center interim board president, said Meeks’ time with Western Academy and being a former board member gives her insight that will enable her to start strong.
“She knows about the young people; how to interact; how to communicate with them,” Stewart said. “She’s going to bring value to the center.”
Meeks will be replacing Keith Cottoner, who left in June to take the position of chief executive officer at the Hopkins County YMCA.
Since his departure, Olga McKissic has been the acting interim director.
McKissic, executive director of Western Academy at the Neblett Center, complimented Cottoner for his accomplishments as executive director.
“He did a wonderful job as far as making some positive footprints in our community,” McKissic said. “I wish him much success where he is.”
McKissic described Meeks as an “excellent fit for the Neblett Center, our community and our city.”
“She has her pulse on what’s happening, and she’s able to put things together, work things out and execute a plan. She worked well as the site coordinator for Western Academy.
“She took initiative; she created what we needed in order for us to move forward. She was a major support for the program. When she left, I was sorry to see her go, but I am very happy that she’s coming back.”
