My first big trip out of town as a child never happened. I was seven and my parents, brother and I were going to St. Louis for the weekend to stay with friends and go to the zoo. But then, on Monday, October 22, JFK spoke to the nation at the height of the Cuban missile crisis, and my parents pulled the plug on the trip.

They were afraid we would get there and not get back, since the new interstate highway system was also part of our civil defense. We were leaving my two younger siblings with my grandmother and that worried them, too, not being able to get back to them. Frankly I did’t see the big deal, but the decision was made.

