Daviess Fiscal Court and the city of Owensboro will host a public forum Tuesday night for residents to examine new preliminary flood maps prepared by the state Division of Water and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blandford Hall on the campus of Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Flood maps are used to determine if a residence or building is required to have flood insurance.
The current map and proposed new maps can be found on the county’s website, daviessky.org, under the tab “FEMA flood map open house.”
County Engineer Mark Brasher said the maps are generally updated every 10 years. The last time new maps were prepared for the county was 2009.
“COVID has extended that process,” Brasher said.
The flood plain can change over time, and mapping technology may give officials better data on areas likely to flood, Brasher said.
“We get more accurate data than we had in 2009,” Brasher said. “Development in the county over 10 years could also have some effect.”
Changes in flood maps could mean that homes and buildings considered in the flood plain would have to acquire flood insurance. On the other hand, some areas previously in the flood plain might have been moved out, Brasher said.
Brasher said officials with banks and insurance providers should attend, as should property owners who think they might be affected.
“We are trying to make sure everybody in the community has an opportunity to ask questions” about the new maps, Brasher said.
The maps are preliminary and can be appealed by home and property owners. Brasher said FEMA and Division of Water officials will discuss the new maps with residents and outline the appeals process.
“It is appealable,” Brasher said, “and that’s one of the reasons the city of Owensboro and Daviess Fiscal Court are facilitating this meeting.”
There are two watersheds in Daviess County, the Lower Ohio Little Pigeon Watershed and the Lower Green Watershed. A 90-day comment period is underway to appeal the map findings.
People have until the end of the comment period to appeal.
“We want to give everybody as much opportunity to look (at the preliminary maps) before they become effective,” Brasher said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.