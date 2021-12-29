About 50 students were directly impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado that went through Bremen, and now educators and leaders within the Muhlenberg County Schools system are working to ensure support will be provided to all who need it.
Almost immediately following the storm, Robby Davis, MCS superintendent, and Grant Sharp, Bremen Elementary School principal, went to the school to survey potential damage and to open its doors to anyone who may be in need of emergency shelter. They were soon joined by Ashley Romans the school’s family resource center coordinator.
The three school leaders knew the damage to the small community would be extensive and that many would be in need of assistance. Some families did come to the school for relief following the storm, but within days the location became a meeting place for volunteers and a distribution center for the many donations the school system was receiving from people throughout the country.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Davis said. “When I left at 8 a.m. (Dec. 11), we just had a few refreshments for anyone who needed them. When I came back to the school a few hours later, the gym was packed full of supplies. Busloads of supplies began arriving, and it was just incredible.”
The school system was fortunate that it did not sustain any major damage to Bremen Elementary. Students are expected to return to classes on Jan. 4, 2022, following their winter break. In the meantime, the staging area for volunteers and supplies collected had to be moved to various locations throughout Muhlenberg County so the school system could prepare for the spring semester.
Carla Embry, MCS public information officer, said the school system convened its team of eight family resource youth service center coordinators to help disseminate supplies to families in dire need.
Some families lost their homes, so basic needs were the No. 1 priority. Now that those who have been displaced have found temporary shelter, the school system knows that sustained support is what is needed most, Embry said.
“We are storing things that won’t expire and can endure some shelf time, and other things we are holding onto for when families do need them,” she said, adding that families would be in need of things like mattresses and other furniture when they have more permanent housing.
Romans said there have been several families who visit the distribution sites as they need more items, like food and hygiene products.
The important thing for all of MCS’ staff is that the supplies stay within the community and go toward helping families impacted by the storm.
Davis said that for many of these families, recovery will be gradual and, perhaps, drawn out.
“This isn’t going to be a quick thing,” he said. “So we want to make sure these families are still okay weeks and months from now.”
Along with providing food, clothing and other sundries, the school system has been amplifying its mental health services for students and staff. Eleven people in the county were killed in the storm, and the district knows of at least 50 students who somehow were affected.
“This is a small community,” Davis said. “We know that most of our students will know at least someone who was impacted. Especially the 300 students who attend Bremen Elementary.”
The district has partnered with the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board to provide crisis and post-disaster counseling support for those in need, be that students, their families, staff or community members. The services are provided at no cost, and MCS is encouraging anyone in need of support to take advantage of the offering.
There will also be additional counselors at schools when students return to classes, Davis said.
In spite of the devastation and loss experienced during the storm, the school system shares the gratitude of the entire community for the kindness and support showered on Muhlenberg County and other western Kentucky regions that endured the tornado.
Romans said the level of aid has been heartening.
“Our community has truly stepped up and showed out, and God has been there through it all,” Romans said. “Even through the destruction, even through the madness, the chaos, there’s still a calm throughout our community.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
