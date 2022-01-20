Local school leaders say there are three main pillars necessary for districts to function properly: educators to teach students, bus drivers to get students to and from schools, and food service staff to feed students once they arrive at school.
Food service staff members in local districts have perhaps felt the brunt of the pandemic in a more pronounced way than others. Not only do they contend with staff absences due to illness or quarantines, they also have been dealing with food supply chain shortages.
While representatives from Owensboro, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic schools say they’re not currently in dire straights, when it comes to properly doing their job, they all say the supply chain woes are impacting them.
Carvella Whorley, food service manager at the Owensboro Public Schools Innovation Campus, said the school system going back to using trays has alleviated some stress the district had trying to secure paper products.
Since the start of the pandemic, a lot of school systems have been using paper plates and take-away containers. That allows students to grab food and go, spending less time congregating in lines.
Some schools prefer that their students take food back to their classrooms to eat.
Whorley said the Innovation Campus, along with several other schools in the district, are returning to using trays, which can be sanitized and washed daily. That alone has saved staff time and the headache of trying to obtain the coveted paper products.
“Using the trays helps, because we don’t have to spend the extra time to pre-plate the food items,” she said, adding that any extra time food services employees can save is beneficial, especially contending with staff absences and shortages.
April Fulkerson, Daviess County High School food service manager, said she needs at least 15 staff in the kitchen to feed the 1600 students daily. Her staff is down two people, with one vacancy needing to be filled and one employee out for a surgery.
There was a time before winter break when most of her kitchen staff either tested positive for COVID-19 or had to be quarantined. That left her with few people to run the kitchen, a realization she had just before lunch was about to be served.
“We were down to nine people, just like that,” she said, snapping her fingers.
District central office staff and other employees in the school had to step in and assist with feeding students.
“It was hectic, but we got through by the skin of our teeth,” Fulkerson said.
Whorley also said others throughout the district have had to assist when her staff was absent.
“Central office folks came here, they took of their suit jackets and said ‘What can I do?’ ” Whorley said. “I think that says a lot about our districts, and all school districts. We are all in this together, to do whatever it takes to make sure these kids get fed.”
Sonya Evans, food service director for the Diocese of Owensboro, said the 14 schools she oversees are not immune to these issues. She said the supply chain issues have been a big headache, with many items in her food orders being temporarily out of stock.
“We have some schools out in the counties that can’t just run to Walmart or run down the road to pick something up,” she said. “That’s been a real issue. I never saw those issues coming. I never dreamed something like this would happen. We always assumed the food is out there.”
Whenever a truck arrives and all of her order isn’t there, Evans and other food service directors have to go back to the drawing board and get creative when it comes to planning out school menus. They have nutritional guidelines they have to follow, so it can become difficult to do “on the fly.”
Evans, Whorley and Fulkerson agree that in the several years they have been working in food service with schools, the past two years have been the most difficult. But they still love what they do and consider themselves lucky to get to impact the lives of children.
“This is my 12th year working in food service with the schools,” Fulkerson said. “I love the kids and the family atmosphere. I think we can all remember at least one of our ‘lunch ladies’ growing up. That’s a special relationship. It is definitely rewarding.”
This is Whorley’s 10th year working in food service in the school setting, and she said she treats all of her students like her grandkids.
“The best part of this job is interacting with the kids and being around my wonderful staff,” she said. “It definitely takes a village to do this, and we all work so hard for the students, no matter what.”
Evans also said kids become an extension of your family when you work closely with them.
“We love the kids so much, and all of us are still working so hard for them, especially during these difficult times,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
