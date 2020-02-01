The drop in bird population will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
Kate Tye, program coordinator at Wild Birds Unlimited in Evansville, will discuss the major decline of once-common bird species and how residents can help them by turning backyards into Certified Wildlife Habitats. Tye notes the certification is provided by the National Wildlife Federation and recognizes a commitment to sustainably provide the essential elements of wildlife habitat, something that is not easy for birds to find.
Tye has been with Wild Birds Unlimited for 4 years and volunteered and worked at Mesker Park Zoo for about seven years. She has a background in education and conservation.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Education Center Gallery in the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
The chapter also will discuss the Great Backyard Bird Count, a national four-day midwinter bird count that begins Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.