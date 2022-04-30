Local purple martin enthusiast Mike Brown will discuss the birds and efforts to revitalize a Western Kentucky Botanical Garden colony at Tuesday’s Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
Bill Tyler has purchased two new gourds with starling-resistant entrances, and Brown donated two old gourd racks in an effort to boost the WKBG population. Resident birds had been plagued by starlings and house sparrows, but early results from the new housing are encouraging, with three martins and no starlings present, he said.
Because the garden is used for educational programming, he said it’s important that children learn about these swallows.
The program is at 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s Wendell Ford Government Gallery, 122 E. Second St. Masks are still recommended.
