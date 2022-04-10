Now that the International Center has managed to place all Afghan refugees into long-term housing, the bigger obstacle moving to the forefront is transportation.
According to Nohemy Johnson, employment coordinator for the International Center, transportation has always been a challenge, even prior to Afghan refugees.
Before, however, she said the International Center was receiving around 30 refugees each year, many of whom were children and did not need transportation in the way adults do.
Many refugees coming in through the International Center, she said, are placed into manufacturing jobs, which have hours as early as 6 a.m. and as late as midnight, limiting a refugee’s access to public transportation services if they are holding such a job, as the Owensboro Transit System (OTS) operates between 6 a.m. and 7:35 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Up until now, she said, transportation has been a manageable problem, and the center has been able to assist with finding and providing transportation for the less than 30 refugees in need each year.
The challenge becomes more complicated, however, with around 200 refugees coming into the community in just a short period of time, she said.
“This has been an issue that has been ongoing; it’s not a new issue,” she said. “It’s just that with the influx of refugees that came in at one time, we were not prepared for this to become such a big issue.”
While the International Center has been working to help refugees learn the public transportation system, Johnson said it is still not as accessible for those who work outside or normal office hours.
It is not just an issue for employment, she said, but also for refugees who need to get to medical appointments, English language classes or other places.
Since October, when Afghan refugees started arriving, Johnson said the International Center has utilized mainly volunteers to provide transportation services, sometimes even volunteering their own time and vehicles to ensure refugees have transportation to and from work and other appointments.
“The solutions that we’ve been able to come up with, they’re not sustainable, but we’ve been able to manage things slightly with volunteers, or with ourselves,” she said. “There have been times when I, specifically, have had to pick people up.”
One of the things that could provide some relief, Johnson said, is if OTS hours were extended.
“One of the things that I’d love to see is just an expansion of our own infrastructure system that we have,” Johnson said. “It’s an amazing resource that we have right now, it’s just that it unfortunately does not coincide with the needs that the refugees have.”
Should the International Center receive large influxes of refugees again, from Afghanistan or Ukraine, transportation will be an even larger need.
However, according to Pamela Canary, OTS manager, the transportation service hired a consulting agency to look into the feasibility of extending hours that would provide transportation for second-shift workers in October last year.
The consulting company, Tinsdell Oliver, concluded that the extended hours would not be efficient and were not recommended based on operational costs and low ridership.
As to whether the service would be able to provide any other transportation, Canary said OTS only receives funding as a fixed-route service by the Federal Transportation Administration and has to follow its rules and regulations.
“We did recently provide (the International Center) with some free monthly passes, so we understand the obstacles that the refugees are facing,” Canary said. “But again, we’re just bound by the rules and regulations that the FTA sets in place.”
Johnson said additional volunteers to assist with transportation would be helpful.
“The volunteers that we do have, they are amazing, amazing people and have been so selfless with their time to support us,” she said. “But it would be amazing to have a bigger pool of volunteers so we are not constantly using the same ones.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.