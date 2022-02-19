Still bummed about my Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Chiefs, I had no intention of watching Super Bowl LVI. I don’t care a thing in the world about either of the teams that were playing. Who dey, indeed.
The only element in which I had any interest at all was the new Budweiser Clydesdales commercial, and I figured I could catch up with that later.
The halftime show was certainly of no attraction. I had heard of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, but I wouldn’t have recognized any of them if I’d bumped into them on the street, except maybe Mr. Dogg, and then only because of his long braids and the Tostitos commercials with Martha Stewart. I’d never heard of Kendrick Lamar at all.
To be fair, it would be hard for anyone to compete with the halftime shows featuring Bruno Mars or Prince, my first- and second-place choices for “best ever,” but the spectacle really went off the rails last year with performances better suited for a strip club than national television.
I’m told that’s the Boomer in me showing out.
Fair enough. I wear my Boomer badge proudly … but I hasten to add that I am not one of those “get off my lawn!” cranks who thinks anyone younger than 50 is a slacker. Au contraire; some of the people I love best are members of Generation X (1965-80), Millennials (1981-95), Gen Z (1996-2010) and Gen Alpha (2011 and beyond, so far).
Anyway, I was leafing through an issue of Reader’s Digest (really, just how Boomer can I be?) Sunday evening when a friend called and, at some point in the conversation, mentioned that the halftime show was about to begin.
Well, rats. I guess that was my cue to turn on the TV and see what was happening in case this turned out to be what everyone would be talking about the next day.
The show was all right, I guess. I didn’t know any of the songs. In fact, I don’t even know if raps are called songs.
Someone played the piano, which was at least a little bit impressive because I worry sometimes that nobody is taking lessons anymore.
Someone popped out of the ceiling hanging upside-down. It wasn’t until the next day that I learned this was a surprise appearance by 50 Cent. I am curious about why anyone would name himself 50 Cent. If pressured to do something similar, I’d pick “Million Bucks,” but fortunately nobody is making me do this.
I wasn’t at all sure what the stage setup represented. At first I thought it was a giant boom box, and maybe it was. Or maybe it was a city; there was something about a burger joint and a doughnut shop. I don’t know what the convertibles were all about. I never did figure out what the design on the field was supposed to be; it looked like a computer chip.
But there was a moment that I liked, although — admittedly, and this is true for the entire rest of the program — I can’t say for sure what the artist intended for it to represent.
Eminem, at the end of his song, knelt down on the stage, and stayed there.
Was he praying? Was he paying tribute to Colin Kaepernick? Was it a gesture of respect? Was it a protest?
I don’t know. Whatever his purpose, it appeared to be sincere. And honestly: If it were any of the above, I’m fine with it. That its specific meaning was not clear to me is probably my failing and not his.
So rock on, young people. Or rap on. Or whatever it is you do. It’s OK with this Boomer.
