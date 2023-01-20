Megabus North America will begin serving Owensboro on Wednesday. Jan. 25.
But nothing will really change, other than online ticketing.
New Jersey-based Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a partnership with Louisville-based Miller Transportation earlier this week.
Both companies said the partnership will allow for expanded service options for 56 cities, including connecting Chicago with 23 cities, Detroit with 13 cities, Indianapolis with 32 cities, Louisville with 24 cities, Nashville with seven cities and Memphis with 13 cities.
Reginald Addy, scheduled service manager for Miller Transportation, said the company has offered bus service to Indianapolis and Nashville out of the Owensboro Transit System office downtown since 2010.
Milller will continue to run those routes out of Owensboro, he said, but people will buy their tickets online at megabus.com.
Buses leave Owensboro daily at 11:25 a.m. for Indianapolis and 2:05 p.m. for Nashville.
Colm Lynch, director of revenue and scheduling, said, “Miller is a really good quality partner. It’s their route. We’re more e-commerce.”
He said Megabus offers $1 fares on a few seats if they are bought well in advance.
Tickets for Nashville are $39.99 next Wednesday and $69.95 for Indianapolis.
Lynch said the bus market has been tough since COVID hit three years ago.
Business fell off a cliff, he said.
More from this section
And there’s still a shortage of drivers.
Lynch said it makes sense to partner with a company that has its own buses and drivers.
John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation, said in a news release, “By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America.”
Greyhound entered the local overland transportation market in the 1940s, and Owensboro had reliable bus service until March 1990, when the company left the market.
That left the city without public overland transportation for the first time since stagecoaches arrived in the 1830s.
Buses replaced them in 1916.
A couple of other bus companies stepped in to try to fill the void during the early 1990s but quickly gave up on the market.
Greyhound returned July 6, 1998, with a bus from Charleston, West Virginia, to Evansville, stopping at 222 Allen St.
In June 2001, the service was expanded to four buses a day.
But three years later, the company left town again.
Miller stepped in to fill the void in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.