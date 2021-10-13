Meijer is building an art collection in stores across the Midwest in 2023, featuring art by local artists that’s inspired by diverse outlooks and communities.
Artists are encouraged to submit their work by Nov. 7.
Meijer will select artwork to be featured on products, including stationery and home decor, and sold in celebration of Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Artists can also submit locally-inspired art to be included in the collection.
Sales from the collection will benefit nonprofit organizations.
Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and partner with Meijer to identify nonprofits to benefit from the sales of the products.
Art works can be submitted to www.meijer.com/collection-of-voices.html
More information is available there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.