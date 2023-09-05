Between the rows of corn and tomatoes, West Louisville farmer Keith Riney has been growing cantaloupe this summer.
Although he’s planted cantaloupe for years, Riney said it’s only been recently that the demand seems to be catching up with its summertime counterpart — the watermelon.
“When it’s hot, it’s something you can have in your refrigerator; it’s cool and full of water, so it’s refreshing,” Riney said.
He also plants honeydews, but the appetite isn’t as strong for them.
“The watermelons and the cantaloupes are the strongest; there’s a few people who like the honeydew,” Riney said. “And the demand for cantaloupe doesn’t die off; we used to get tired of them toward the end of the season, but now people will buy them into October if we have them.”
Riney prefers the Athena variety, which is considered sweeter than most other types, and each melon weighs an average of 5 to 7 pounds when picked.
Riney said he began planting his Athena cantaloupe in April and then more later, with the intention of picking through the end of the summer.
“I was kind of hoping they would keep coming until frost, but they’re not going to last as long as I thought they would,” Riney said. “We planted about a month apart, but Mother Nature has a way of speeding things up.”
During the peak of summer, Riney’s workers will pick between 100 to 200 cantaloupes per day.
Once the cantaloupe starts to turn more from green to yellow, the picking window begins to close, especially if the soil is too wet.
“When we have a lot of rain, and it’s just laying on that soil, too much water can not only kill the vines, but it can also rot the cantaloup while it’s still green,” Riney said. “The cantaloupe seems to be worse about that than the watermelons.”
Most of what Riney picks is sold either at his roadside market, 9200 Kentucky Highway 56, or at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market. He also sells to local schools.
Riney said selling fresh, locally-grown produce has been part of his success.
And as long as Mother Nature cooperates, Riney said he has learned a happy medium when it comes to growing cantaloupe.
“From time to time, we’ll run low, but we haven’t had to throw any away or had any waste at all,” Riney said. “…We hate to run out, but it’s better than throwing them away.”
