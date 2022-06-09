Livermore Elementary School will see a new face at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
On June 1, Kelly Melton was named the new principal of Livermore Elementary.
Melton takes over for the recently retired Carrie Ellis, who was principal for 22 years.
Melton, 55, said she had a good feeling about the position when she saw the opportunity.
“There was something about when I saw the opening; I prayed about it; I drove over and looked at the school and it just felt like home — and there’s something to be said for that because everybody wants to go home,” Melton said. “The community was awesome, everything I learned about the school through my research was amazing. Who wouldn’t want to be here?”
Superintendent Tommy Burrough and LES’ site-based decision making committee unanimously decided on selecting Melton for the job based on having “tons of knowledge and experience” and her plans of what she would like to implement into the school.
“You want the site-based (committee) to have a person they feel good about that can lead this school ...,” Burrough said. “(Ms. Melton) came in and had a wonderful interview and has a lot of energy and I think it’s what the site-based (committee) was looking for.”
Melton received both her bachelors and masters degrees in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, before getting her first Rank I in continuing education at University of Phoenix, followed by her Level 1 certification for supervisor in instruction from University of the Cumberlands and Level 2 certification from Murray State University.
She also received a second masters degree in educational administration Levels 1 and 2 from Murray State University.
Melton worked in Muhlenberg County Public Schools for 27 years, teaching every grade level from kindergarten through 12th grade.
She’s also worked extensively in curriculum for about nine years, taking on a position as a curriculum specialist at Muhlenberg North Middle School before moving onto The Renaissance Center, the district’s alternative school for students with behavioral issues and those that do not fit in a traditional school setting, which Melton has fond experiences with.
“That’s a calling. I have made connections with those students that will be lifelong,” Melton said. “We have graduated students that would have never graduated had they not got into an alternative setting.”
While Melton said that becoming a principal was always something that she wanted to do, a personal experience made her more inclined to finally take the leap.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and — praise God — I’m a survivor,” Melton said. “My health is great and this has always been something that was on my radar and it just was time.”
Melton said she was going to move to another district for an administrative position when she found out about the diagnosis and had to turn down the job.
But she feels that everything happens for a reason.
“All that happened, so I can be here,” Melton said.
For her debut school year as principal and in the district, Melton is looking forward to helping her staff.
“...It’s so hard right now to be an educator and I see teachers having so many more things piled on them … and nothing is ever taken away from them,” Melton said. “It’s a hard job and I want to make things easier for them.”
Melton said that her focus and theme for the school year will be challenging themselves and being able to accomplish things that are difficult.
“So many people want to give up and quit — which is hard — but we’re going to learn that we can do hard things,” Melton said.
She also wants to keep the students safe and have them learn “at the very best ability that they can.”
“They all learn at different levels but I want them to learn their best way,” Melton said. “I’m really anxious to meet the children and get to know them.”
Melton is looking forward to the upcoming school year and working together with the teachers, staff and district as a whole.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Melton said. “...I promise to lead this school to the best of my ability as a team leader. I believe in (the) team concept and it’s about all of us together, making a better future for our children — because everything we do is for our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.