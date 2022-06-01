Members of Owensboro’s Black community were rejoicing Tuesday after the Confederate monument that had stood on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn since 1900 was removed from its pedestal earlier in the day.
Erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1900, calls for the removal of the monument gained momentum in 2017 after community members voiced concerns regarding the type of message it sent about the Owensboro-Daviess County community.
The Rev. Rondalyn Randolph, president of the local NAACP chapter, said Tuesday morning that while she was aware the statue would be removed before the upcoming general election in November, she did not know it would be removed Tuesday, but was happy to hear the news.
“I just thank God, I really do,” she said. “I know it might seem small for some people, but this is a really big deal.”
Randolph said her goal in wanting the statue moved was never to erase history.
“It was to promote truth for how things actually happened without romanticizing the Antebellum period,” she said.
When inaccurate information is taught, it is detrimental to the fabric of our society, Randolph said.
“I come from the premise that if you don’t know your history, you are doomed to repeat it,” she said.
Despite the contention she is seeing throughout the United States and locally — spurred by events such as the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis or the killing of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last month — Randolph said the removal of the Confederate monument can be a teaching moment for the community’s youth.
“We can be able to see how we are all included in the fabric of our community,” she said. “Something like this could be an opportunity to weave in everybody.”
Pam Smith-Wright, a former city commissioner who served on the Owensboro City Commission while the monument’s future was debated, said she was also glad to hear it had been removed.
“You know, I feel that as a community, we should try to do whatever it takes to make us a united community,” she said, “and if that statue was preventing that, then I am glad that it is gone.”
Smith-Wright, an Owensboro native, said she did not initially realize what the monument stood for because it was “just a statue.”
“We have to teach our young people about the bad and the good of our nation and of our local community, so that they know the history, they know why things are the way they are and they know why they have been removed,” Smith-Wright said.
While some have called for the statue to be destroyed, Randolph and Smith-Wright are in agreement that while it was the correct decision to remove the monument from public display on the courthouse lawn, it should not be destroyed.
“No, that has never been my premise,” Randolph said. “There are people that would disagree with me, but to me, I am about bridging our community together.”
Smith-Wright said she believes the monument could be moved to a historic cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried.
“I think that would be a nice place for it, and then it still can continue to teach, and that is the main thing, you want this to be a teachable moment,” she said. “It wasn’t removed just because people didn’t want it there anymore. There is a reason behind it.”
