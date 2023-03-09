DCHS SPEECH

Members of the Daviess County Speech team — Beth Newcomb, front, Owen Frakes, from left, Nathan Goins and Maddox Meyer — have qualified for the National Catholic Forensic League nationals competition on May 28-29 in Louisville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Four members of the Daviess County High School speech team have qualified to compete in the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) national competition on May 28-29 in Louisville.

Seniors Beth Newcomb and Maddox Meyer and sophomores Nathan Goins and Owen Frakes performed different events to qualify for the national competition.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315,

kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.