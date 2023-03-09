Four members of the Daviess County High School speech team have qualified to compete in the National Catholic Forensic League (NCFL) national competition on May 28-29 in Louisville.
Seniors Beth Newcomb and Maddox Meyer and sophomores Nathan Goins and Owen Frakes performed different events to qualify for the national competition.
“I am a public speaker, so I had a speech that I wrote and performed,” Newcomb said. “It’s for an event called Original Oratory. My speech is about joy.”
Newcomb, who has been on the team since her freshman year, said the speech is typically in an abstract form.
“I discuss joy, what that really means, how it relates to my own life, how I found it in my own life,” she said.
Newcomb took a public speaking class her freshman year and Karen Feldhaus, the speech coach, approached her about being on the team.
“I never looked back,” she said. “I love it so much, and I’ve grown so much as a person through it.”
The topic of joy runs through Newcomb’s speech, and she said being on the team has given that to her in return.
“I have found so much joy through this activity,” she said. “Looking back on the person I was freshman year compared to who I am now, it just boggles my mind a little bit. I have so much more freedom as a person and more assured of myself.”
Newcomb was very excited she had qualified for nationals.
“I am proud of myself, I’m not afraid to say that,” she said. “I think a lot of where my excitement came from was that I get to spend time with my friends. That was what I was happy about.”
Goins and Meyer, who have been on the team since their freshman years, performed a scene together as partners.
“We each did different voices and different characters throughout the scene,” Goins said. “What we preformed is a duo interpretation of ‘Greasy Little Tater Queen’ by Clint Snyder.”
The piece is centered around a beauty queen with different types of competitors, Goins said. One is a young girl, another is a 50-year-old chainsmoker and the third is a cat in a wig.
“When you hear speech and debate, you think of someone trying to argue over one set topic, but it’s so much more than that,” Meyer said. “It’s an extension of normal theatre.”
Goins began participating in speech in the eighth grade.
“I honestly don’t remember how I got invested in this,” he said. “Now that I’m here, I don’t want to go.”
Despite being a sophomore, Goins said he can see a big difference in who he was as a freshman to who he is today.
“I have definitely learned to take myself a lot less seriously,” he said, “and I can say that for the better.”
The opportunity to go to a national competition is something Goins is thankful for.
“The fact that I get to be there is an incredible opportunity that some people would give a lot for,” he said.
Meyer was inspired to join the team by his older sister.
“I was a freshman, my sister was a senior, and a lot of the things I’ve been doing with theatre and speech and debate is because of her,” he said. “I have seen all the stuff she has done and how successful she can be, and I thought I’d like to be a part of that.”
Being around his friends is what Meyer has enjoyed the most about participating in the speech team.
“It’s a fun thing to do, especially being around the people you enjoy being around,” he said. “You usually wake up early in the morning and travel (for competitions), which doesn’t sound the best; once you realize the people you’re around, it pays off.”
Meyer said he believes all of the speech team members should be proud of themselves.
“I feel that with the event me and Nathan are in, I feel privileged to be proud of myself but also of him,” Meyer said. “Both people in our event need to put in the work, and we’re here now because we put in that work and it paid off.”
Frakes performed a humorous interpretation piece. This was his first year on the team.
“I take a story, I memorize it, and I play every character in that story,” he said. “I do an eight- to 10-minute piece about a kid who has ADHD and minor pyromania. It’s just about his life and how his overactive imagination is getting the best of him.”
Frakes said Newcomb, Goins and Meyer approached him in the school cafeteria one day about joining the team.
“I said I’d do it, and it has been a lot of fun,” he said.
Since Frakes joined the team, he has learned what speech and debate is and what it is not.
“It’s not just giving a speech about something political or something you care about,” he said. “You go up there and do a number of these events. It’s a lot more than boring political stuff. It’s quite fun, to be honest.”
Watching people from across the country perform pieces is what Frakes is looking forward to at nationals.
“I’m rather pessimistic of myself, so I feel so much joy watching other people perform,” he said, “and I think they do such a good job.”
All four students will perform the same piece at nationals that qualified them for the competition.
The DCHS team is competing this week at Northern Kentucky University for the Kentucky High School Speech League state tournament beginning today.
