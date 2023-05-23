Owensboro will celebrate Memorial Day with at least 10 events scheduled between Tuesday, May 23, through Monday, May 29.
6 The events will start on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club’s Run for the Wall event to be held at the Charles Shelton Memorial, a memorial dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action from all of America’s wars, located in Smothers Park at 199 W. Veterans Blvd.
Jessie Hettinger, the VFW Auxiliary President, said that the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club had gone to the wall last time they had this event, with the annual service being in memory of servicemen and women who never came home from war.
At 9 a.m. that day, Glenn Funeral Home will host a flag placement to ensure that every veteran in Owensboro Memorial Gardens will have a flag on their final resting place. In case of rain or inclement weather, Wednesday will serve as an alternate date.
On Thursday, at 5:30 p.m., Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony at Moseley Square Cemetery at 722 E. Fifth St.
On Friday, at 8 a.m., flags will be placed on gravesites, with the Field of Poppies Ceremony being held at VFW #696 being at 4 p.m.
“[Veterans with PTSD] have been left out in the cold,” Hettinger said. “We’ll mention them when we do our [Field of Poppies] services.
They will fix the field at 4 p.m., with a violinist, the color guard, and “Taps” being performed at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., Greenwood Cemetery services will be held on 821 Leitchfield Road, where more than 200 veterans are buried.
At 2 p.m. that day, the 25th annual A Day of Remembrance at Field of Honor services will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens featuring speakers Jesse Mountjoy and Flem Gordon, with music by Andy Brasher and Cathy Mullins. Other activities include the VFW 696 Honor Guard, a salute to our fallen heroes, the Community Band, singers and a dove release.
At this year’s event, they will honor all those who served in the military during the Vietnam War era, especially those who served in Vietnam, and those who did not return from their duties. Everyone is invited to be a part of this Memorial Day celebration.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., Glenn Funeral Home will host a Tomb of the Unknown Replica, and will be on display in Heritage Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The traveling exhibit is a detailed replica of the Tomb of the Unknown in Arlington National Cemetery, which holds the remains of an unknown soldier from World War I. The three replica crypts that hold the unidentified remains from World War II, the Korean War, and the now empty crypt of the Vietnam War will also be on display.
On Sunday, at 1 p.m., James L. Yates with the American Legion Post 9 will host a memorial service at Elmwood Cemetery.
At 5 p.m. that day, Utica Baptist Church at 415 Kentucky 1207 will host their Memorial Day and Flag Presentation Services.
On Monday, at 9 a.m., there will be the VETs Carry the Load Flag Service and a march at the Charles Shelton Memorial.
At 11 a.m. that day, the Memorial Day service at the Sportscenter War Memorial at 1215 Hickman Ave., will be held.
At 1 p.m. that day, VFW 696 will host sea services at the riverfront.
