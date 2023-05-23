Owensboro will celebrate Memorial Day with at least 10 events scheduled between Tuesday, May 23, through Monday, May 29.

6 The events will start on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club’s Run for the Wall event to be held at the Charles Shelton Memorial, a memorial dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action from all of America’s wars, located in Smothers Park at 199 W. Veterans Blvd.

