The Heritage Place Senior Living facility held their first Memorial Day Flagpole Unveiling and Veteran Dedication ceremony on Friday.
Heritage Place is a single-level senior living facility in the heart of Owensboro, with 68 apartments along with the comfort of 24-hour assistance, providing assistance with activities of daily living, full dining and housekeeping services, along with socialization and activities.
“When I took over the position as executive director, I realized this building didn’t have an existing flagpole, and we do have several veterans here in the building,” Shelby Ellis, the executive director at Heritage Place, said. “So I thought it would be a great idea to incorporate the flag raising in conjunction with Memorial Day, and make it a ceremony where our resident veterans are honored at the kickoff of the weekend.
Veterans at Heritage Place fought in wars such as World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Additionally, veterans are honored at their move-in by receiving a discount for them and their family on their rent at Heritage Place, Ellis said.
“They’ve been really excited; it’s their heart,” Ellis said. “They gave it their all for their country, some of them we no longer have with us gave their lives for our country, and it’s a moment to reflect on their past experiences, and for us to say thank you and honor them for the courage that they had in whatever branch or duties they did.”
The Rev. Kenny Stone of Mt. Eden Baptist Church in Hawesville, Ky., gave a prayer in honor of the veterans.
Following this year, the flag will be raised along with every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, honoring veterans at the center, along with a mural inside the building dedicated to them after renovations, Ellis said.
“She looks good up there, doesn’t she?” said Ellis, as the flag was raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.