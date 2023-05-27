The Heritage Place Senior Living facility held their first Memorial Day Flagpole Unveiling and Veteran Dedication ceremony on Friday.

Heritage Place is a single-level senior living facility in the heart of Owensboro, with 68 apartments along with the comfort of 24-hour assistance, providing assistance with activities of daily living, full dining and housekeeping services, along with socialization and activities.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.