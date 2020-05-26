Memorial Day was not forgotten on Monday, pandemic or no pandemic.
At 11 a.m. Monday, about a dozen people, most of them older, gathered near the Owensboro Veterans Memorial in front of the Sportscenter to remember veterans who have died in the past year.
“I’m a member of Rolling Thunder,” James Seyssens said. “I was looking for a way to honor the fallen, and I saw this was happening. So, I decided to ride over from Lewisport.
Rolling Thunder began in 1989 to call attention to the missing in action from Vietnam, who had never been accounted for.
Last year, it drew 500,000 people to the nation’s capital.
But the coronavirus pandemic stopped it this year.
City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright and County Commissioner Charlie Castlen stood in front of the five monuments to Daviess County men who died in wars from World War II to Afghanistan.
The last name, Sgt. Michael C. Cable, died in Afghanistan in 2013.
While Castlen and Smith-Wright read aloud the names of 329 veterans from Daviess County — from Roy Eugene Hill Sr. to Fred Wesley Watts — who died in the past 12 months, people walked slowly to the monument and laid a flower near the name of someone they were honoring.
The half-hour service began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a silent prayer.
It ended with Matthew Brenner, commander of the honor guard at VFW Post 696, playing taps, a bugle call that dates back to the Civil War.
And then, Richard Russelburg, and his grandson, Preston Smith, released a flock of white doves, from behind the memorial.
It’s a hobby, Russelburg said, and he did it Monday to honor the dead.
After the ceremony, Smith-Wright went home to organize a walk-through Memorial Day Picnic for her neighbors.
People who live on the south side of Christie Place were putting “picnic stations” at the end of their driveways.
Smith-Wright had hot dogs, one neighbor had baked beans, one had cookies, one had soft drinks and so on.
“People can walk through or ride their bikes,” she said. “There are balloons in front of the participating homes.”
It was a way to honor another part of the Memorial Day tradition, even with a pandemic, Smith-Wright said.
