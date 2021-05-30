A cold wind whipped the flags on more than 1,100 graves of veterans in Owensboro Memorial Gardens’ Field of Honor on Saturday, as the cemetery paid tribute to the nation’s “honored dead.”
The mercury stood at 55 degrees, and the 100 or so people attending the tribute that Memorial Gardens began in 1997 huddled together for warmth.
“It’s an absolute delight to be here after last year,” Glenn Taylor, president of Glenn Family Services, told the crowd.
The event, like most other public gatherings, had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was an afternoon of patriotic music and speeches that honored those “who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
The Owensboro Community Band played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Daviess County High School Alumni Ensemble, directed by Shelia Miller, sang “America.”
The Rev. James Wedding, pastor of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, prayed, “May we never forget their ultimate sacrifice.”
And Sheriff Keith Cain, a Vietnam veteran, told the crowd that “sorrow mixes with incredible pride” when we remember those who gave their lives for freedom.
“The reason we are here today is love,” he said. “We shouldn’t just remember how they died, but how and why they lived.”
And Cain said that the community “should not forget the Gold Star families.”
Gold Star families are those who have lost a loved one in war.
Cathy Mullins, president of the Kentucky Department of American Gold Star Mothers, sang, “Veteran’s Hallelujah” and “In Flanders Fields.”
The honor guard from VFW Post 696 fired a salute to the dead.
Mary Lou Goodsell played taps.
Richard Russelburg released white doves to fly above the crowd.
The Daviess County High School Alumni Ensemble sang “God Bless America.”
Bagpiper Karen Brumley played “Amazing Grace.”
And then, Glenn Family Services’ ”A Day of Remembrance” for those who can no longer feel the cold came to an end.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.