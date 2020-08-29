A memorial for Dr. Stanley Kelley Moseley has been set for Sunday.
Moseley, a Mississippi native, was a career professor, author, health care consultant, philanthropist and founder of the Whitesville Historical Society. He died on Aug. 21, at his home in Houston, Texas.
While he wasn’t born in the area, his parents are from Daviess County and his grandparents were from Whitesville, where he gained his love of the town, said Leslie McCarty, historical society president and Daviess County clerk.
“He saw the historical society as an opportunity to not only preserve history, but benefit Whitesville,” she said. “When he would come back to visit he would meet with his friends and extended family and they would visit various historical attractions around the area. Preservation was important to him and he looked at the society as a catalyst for the revitalization of Whitesville.”
Moving forward, the society intends to maintain his legacy and the direction that he led them, McCarty said.
“He encouraged us to work with businesses and towns along (Kentucky) 54 to encourage development and tourism,” she said. He hoped the society would be an inspiration for Whitesville and that we could aid the town in becoming a draw for people. It was his way of giving back. His roots are in Whitesville and it meant a lot to him. It was a tremendous loss for us and those that knew him. He was a wonderful friend that had that special ‘it’ factor that you couldn’t quite put your finger on. He was incredible.”
The memorial will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Whitesville Historical Society. Due to COVID-19, the private service will be held via the society’s Facebook page.
