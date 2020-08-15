A memorial dedicated to the late Louise Gasser Kirtley will be unveiled later this month on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 on the north side of the courthouse, across Second Street from Kirtley and Kirtley Law.
That date is the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s right to vote. Dedicating a memorial to Kirtley on that date seemed appropriate, said Aloma Dew, of the American Association of University Women’s local chapter.
Kirtley’s memorial represents a first in Owensboro, Dew said. No other monument or memorial to a woman exists in town.
“We felt it was high time — on something as visible as the courthouse lawn — for a woman to be recognized,” Dew said.
The memorial’s main sponsors are AAUW, Daviess County Bar Association, Daviess County Fiscal Court and city of Owensboro.
Many people gave donations to the project, which cost nearly $30,000.
On one side of the memorial, Kirtley’s achievements are recognized. On the other side, the public can read the 19th Amendment.
Kirtley achieved many firsts for women locally and across the commonwealth. She was the first female attorney in Owensboro, first female trial judge, first female city attorney, first female state representative and first female Kentucky Bar Association president.
She attended the University of Louisville School of Law, where she was one of only two women in her class. She was admitted to the Kentucky Bar in 1931.
Kirtley started her legal profession practicing law with her husband, Bill Kirtley. They remained a legal team until his death in 1944.
Then, she found herself a single mother of three children, but she continued her husband’s work against public executions and played a key role in Kentucky’s ban on all public executions, which still stands today.
“She did a lot of courageous things and never doubted she could,” Dew said.
On a personal note, Kirtley was known for wearing pearls and a butterfly pin and for tossing her hanky in the air when someone made an inappropriate remark.
Kirtley died in 1972 — just as the women’s movement was gaining momentum.
In 2018, Kirtley received the Legacy Award, which is given to someone who acted as a trailblazer for women.
At the memorial’s unveiling later this month, the event’s organizers ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Anyone arriving without a mask will not be allowed to participate.
“We’re very pleased there will be a woman recognized on the courthouse lawn,” Dew said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
